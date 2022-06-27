Cincinnati: Check Out Ohio’s New Fireworks Law

LISTEN LIVE. LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER.

There is a new Ohio Fire work law.

The law goes into effect on July 3rd.

Via Fox19

The law newly allows people to set off “consumer fireworks” on their own property or on another person’s property with permission.

Consumer fireworks are sandwiched in the middle of Ohio’s fireworks classifications between “trick fireworks” and “display fireworks.”

Trick fireworks

Trick fireworks (or “novelty fireworks”) are smoke bombs, snaps, glow snakes and sparklers. For the most part, these fireworks can be purchased anywhere and used anytime, but some local communities have passed ordinances that prevent even these from being sold.