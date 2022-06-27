Cincy
HomeCincy

Cincinnati: Check Out Ohio’s New Fireworks Law

Cincinnati: Check Out Ohio's New Fireworks Law

WERE AM Mobile App 2020

LISTEN LIVE. LIKE US ON FACEBOOK.  FOLLOW US ON TWITTER

100.3 Featured Video
CLOSE

There is a new Ohio Fire work law.

The law goes into effect on July 3rd.

Check out the law below.

Via Fox19

The law newly allows people to set off “consumer fireworks” on their own property or on another person’s property with permission.

Consumer fireworks are sandwiched in the middle of Ohio’s fireworks classifications between “trick fireworks” and “display fireworks.”

Trick fireworks

Trick fireworks (or “novelty fireworks”) are smoke bombs, snaps, glow snakes and sparklers. For the most part, these fireworks can be purchased anywhere and used anytime, but some local communities have passed ordinances that prevent even these from being sold.

Fireworks: Celebrities Celebrate the Fourth of July on Instagram
12 photos
cincinnati , fasho celebrity news , Fireworks , law

Close