A man was arrested for firing a gun at the police in Price Hill.

via Fox19

According to police, officers initiated a traffic stop in the 1200 block of Quebec Road around 12 a.m.

As the vehicle slowed to a stop, the backseat passenger, 21-year-old Ke’Shun Beasley, exited the vehicle and fled on foot, they said.

Police said during the foot pursuit, Beasley fired a single shot towards an officer.