Sherri Shepherd: Says She’s Single And Ready To Mingle

Sherri Shepherd says she is single and ready to mingle.

“I’m single and ready to mingle, but no marriage!” Sherri said during a guest appearance on “The View” on Tuesday, June 28 as the show celebrates its 25th season in the Bahamas. As Whoopi Goldberg tried to interject, the 55-year-old divulged, “I’ve been celibate for four and a half years!”

Sherri also got candid about her experiences in trying out dating apps like Raya. Unfortunately, it hasn’t been going as well as planned. “I was ghosted three times,” she confessed. (LoveBScott)