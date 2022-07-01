LISTEN LIVE. LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER.

P Diddy thanks Yung Miami for her Go Papi sign at the BET awards.

He said this is one of the best things that anyone has ever done for him.

At BET Awards earlier this week, Diddy received the 2022 lifetime achievement award. During his speech, he thanked “special women” in his life, like his mom, Janice Combs. In addition, his late ex/ mother of three children, Kim Porter. He also thanked his ex-girlfriend, Cassie, who is now married with children, for holding him down in “dark times.”

Yung Miami went viral during the show for holding a “go Papi” sign and cheering Diddy on. Online critics bashed the rapper and tried to call out her “city girl card.” A clip also went viral of JT of the City Girls, seemingly telling her girl Miami to sit down as she was holding the sign. (LoveBScott)