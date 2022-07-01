Wendy Williams: Brings The Purple Chair To Her Podcast

LISTEN LIVE. LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER.

Wendy Williams is back doing what she loves with her own podcast.

Wendy as even brought her famous Purple Chair to the podcast.

They were sure to pack up the chair with care, as manager Will Selby claims it will accompany the media maven to her next gig, a podcast he will be executive producing.

“That was [Wendy’s] and it signifies the old chapter closing as we start the new one,” Selby told The Sun. “We are going to take it and that will be part of her new show.”

TMZ reports that Williams, 57, has already spoken to Snoop Dogg, Fat Joe and the Kardashians about potentially being guests.

She’s also reportedly reached out to a member of former President Donald Trump’s family, though Selby has not revealed which relative.