LISTEN LIVE. LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER.

100.3 Featured Video CLOSE

A man was fatally shot in Westwood on Sunday.

The Police are still investigating.

Via Fox19

Officers responded to the area of Harrison Avenue and Werk Road around 10 p.m. for a report of a person shot.

Police located the victim and Cincinnati Fire Department crews determined that the man had died.

He has been identified as 35-year-old Jamar Higgs.