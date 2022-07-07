Dr Dre’s: Attorney Opens Up About Disney Wanted To Sign Him

LISTEN LIVE. LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER.

100.3 Featured Video CLOSE

Dr. Dre’s lawyer has spilled some hot tea.

He opened up about Disney wanting to sign Dr. Dre to a $4 million deal after the Chronic Album.

“We’d have these music meetings every week with Michael Eisner at Disney, and Michael Eisner came by and he sees the record’s at No. 1 and he goes, ‘I thought you had a relationship with this guy?’” Paterno said at the 30:08 mark of the video above. “I said, ‘I do.’ He said, ‘How come we don’t have this record?’ I go, ‘Well, Michael, let me just read you some of the lyrics… Muthafucka, muthafucka. And you know what this is on the cover? That’s a marijuana leaf.’ The deal was $4 million. He goes, ‘We can’t do that!’ I go, ‘That’s why he’s not on the label.’” (LoveBScott)