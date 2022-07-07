Dr Dre’s: Attorney Opens Up About Disney Wanted To Sign Him

CLOSE
Dr. Dre’s lawyer has spilled some hot tea.
He opened up about Disney wanting to sign Dr. Dre to a $4 million deal after the Chronic Album.
“We’d have these music meetings every week with Michael Eisner at Disney, and Michael Eisner came by and he sees the record’s at No. 1 and he goes, ‘I thought you had a relationship with this guy?’” Paterno said at the 30:08 mark of the video above. “I said, ‘I do.’ He said, ‘How come we don’t have this record?’ I go, ‘Well, Michael, let me just read you some of the lyrics… Muthafucka, muthafucka. And you know what this is on the cover? That’s a marijuana leaf.’ The deal was $4 million. He goes, ‘We can’t do that!’ I go, ‘That’s why he’s not on the label.’” (LoveBScott)