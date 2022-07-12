Martin: Says Bad Boys 4 Is Still In The Works Despite Oscars Slap

LISTEN LIVE. LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER.

It looks like Bad Boys 4 is still in the works after it was reportedly put on hold due to the Will Smith Oscar slap according to Martin.

hile the rest of the film industry has distanced itself from the King Richard star, Martin Lawrence is reassuring fans that Smith and Lawrence are Bad Boys for life.

During an interview with EBONY, Lawrence discussed his relationship with Will Smith. Martin was questioned on whether or not, in the aftermath of the slapping incident, the two icons would join forces for the fourth installment in the Bad Boys franchise. Lawrence’s reply insinuated that he had no plans of walking away from his friend and colleague and canceling the project. ( Vibe)