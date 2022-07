LISTEN LIVE. LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER.

Cincinnati’s own Mega church pastor John Gray has been hospitalized due to Pulmonary Embolism.

On Sunday, his wife Aventer Gray shared an update about her husband’s condition on Instagram alongside a photo of her holding his hand.

“My family and I stand in need of a miracle. Please keep my husband @realjohngray in your prayers,” she wrote. (LoveBScott)