Porsha Williams: Will Join The Cast Of The Upcoming Real Housewives Ultimate Girls Trip Season 3

LISTEN LIVE. LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER.

100.3 Featured Video CLOSE

It looks like Porsha Williams will take the place of Tinsley Mortimer who is reportedly leaving for ‘personal reasons.’

Williams first joined RHOA in season 5, and remained on the show through the end of season 13. She later appeared on her spinoff, Porsha’s Family Matters.

She’ll be on Ultimate Girls Trip alongside her former Bravo’s Chat Room co-host Gizelle Bryant (Real Housewives of Potomac), as well as as Bryant’s RHOP costar Candiace Dillard-Bassett. Other cast members include Real Housewives of Salt Lake City’s Heather Gay and Whitney Rose; Real Housewives of Miami’s Alexia Nepola and Marysol Patton; and Real Housewives of New York City alum Leah McSweeney. (LoveBScott)