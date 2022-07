LISTEN LIVE. LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER.

A 17year old girl life was taken too early in a car crash made the decision to become an organ donor has saved lives.

Via Fox19

Barbara Collett, a Blanchester High School student, died on July 2.

Barbara, an organ donor, has now helped save the lives of three people, her family says.

“She’d probably give me a really big hug and say, ‘Thank you,’” Barbara’s father, Aaron Collett, said Tuesday.