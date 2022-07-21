Trevante Rhodes: Stars In Hulu’s Limited Series About the Life of Mike Tyson

LISTEN LIVE. LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER.

The actor Trevante Rhodes is playing the role of Mike Tyson is a new Hulu limited series.

The clip, which debuted on Wednesday, gives us a glimpse at Trevante Rhodes as the legendary boxer, who took the sports world by storm with his ferocious approach to the sport. In it, we see a younger version of Tyson being chased by bullies, as well as his early dalliances with a life of crime.

From there, we’re introduced to Tyson’s legendary trainer Cus D’Amato, played here by Harvey Keitel, as he trains his young pupil to become one of the most feared fighters the world has ever seen. And while the series looks to chronicle Tyson’s meteoric ascent to the top of the boxing world, it also depicts his stunning fall from grace, after addiction issues and his prison stint stemming from a rape conviction. (LoveBScott)