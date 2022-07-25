Dave Chappelle: Surprised The Crowd By Opening Up For Chris Rock And Kevin Hart

LISTEN LIVE. LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER.

Dave Chappelle surprised the crowd when he popped up to open up for Chris Rock And Kevin Harts comedy show.

Kevin Hart took to Instagram earlier today to reflect on his show Saturday night with Chris Rock at Madison Square Garden in New York City, calling it “by far the best moment of my career.”

Hart reached that conclusion after Dave Chappelle showed up unannounced to open for the two stand-up legends. According to Deadline, the audience was surprised to see Chappelle walk out as his “C” logo was displayed on the screen. “Had to sneak my way in here,” he told the crowd, in an apparent reference to the Minneapolis venue First Avenue canceling the comedian’s appearance last week over the backlash towards the transphobic remarks in his latest Netflix special The Closer.

Chappelle added, “Despite what you may have read about in the news, I’m okay, and I appreciate the support.” (LoveBScott)