A 15 year old girl was hit with a stray bullet while she walked down the street!

Via: Fox19

It happened after 11:30 p.m. Sunday in the 600 block of Dutch Colony Drive in Winton Terrace, according to Lt.Tim Lanter, the night chief.

The teen was taken to the University of Cincinnati Medical Center, where she is expected to recover, he said.

No arrests were made, and no suspect information was available, he added.