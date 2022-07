LISTEN LIVE. LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER.

Congrats are going out to Nick Cannon on bringing on a baby boy, this make baby number 8!

According to Entertainment Tonight, the 41-year-old entertainer and model Bre Tiesi welcomed their son on June 28. It is the pair’s first child together.

“I did it. An all natural unmedicated home birth,” Tiesi wrote via an Instagram post. “This was the most humbling/limit pushing yet awakening and completely empowering experience. I can’t thank my team for delivering my son safely.” (LoveBScott)