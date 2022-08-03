6-Year Fight Over Prince’s Estate Comes to an End

LISTEN LIVE. LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER.

The 6 year court battle over Prince’s estate finally comes to an end.

On Monday, Minnesota first judicial district ordered a split between Prince two legal entities, Prince Legacy LLC and Prince Oat Holdings LLC, according to a copy of the order obtained by CNN.

Prince’s $156 million estate will be evenly split between publisher Primary Wave and his siblings.

