6-Year Fight Over Prince’s Estate Comes to an End

The 6 year court battle over Prince’s estate finally comes to an end.
On Monday, Minnesota first judicial district ordered a split between Prince two legal entities, Prince Legacy LLC and Prince Oat Holdings LLC, according to a copy of the order obtained by CNN.
Prince’s $156 million estate will be evenly split between publisher Primary Wave and his siblings.
