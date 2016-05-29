Video Surfaces of Child Who Fell in Cincinnati Zoo Gorilla Exhibit

Cincinnati Zoo dangerous animal response team shot and killed a 17 year old 400 pound silver back gorilla named Harambe after a four year old child fell into the gorilla exhibit on Saturday afternoon after climbing though the railing. Witnesses reported that Harambe picked up and dragged the child around. It is being reported that the child was in the enclosure for 10 minutes and was being held between the gorillas legs when he was shot.

The child was taken to Cincinnati Children’s Hospital for treatment. His name has not been released but in the video you can hear someone calling him Isaiah.