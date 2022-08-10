Marshawn Lynch: Taken Into Custody On Tuesday On Suspicion Of DUI

LISTEN LIVE. LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER.

It looks like Marshawn Lynch was taken into custody on Tuesday on suspicion of DUI.

Officers stopped Lynch at Fairfield Avenue and West Utah Avenue and “determined that Lynch was impaired and conducted an arrest,” according to the Las Vegas Police Department.

Lynch’s bail was set at $3,381, USA Today reported, citing prison records. He was cited for a failure to refuse/surrender, a failure to drive in a travel lane and the vehicle he was driving was not registered, according to police. (LoveBScott)