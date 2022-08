LISTEN LIVE. LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER.

There was a shooting outside a senior care facility in Westwood.

Via Fox19

It was reported outside Judson Care Facility off Harrison Avenue at about 5:30 a.m. Tuesday, police confirm.

Police say they received a report that a man trespassed onto the property and was in the lobby. Employees asked him to leave and called 911.

Shortly after, gunshots rang out and a victim was shot in the facility’s parking lot.