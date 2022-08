LISTEN LIVE. LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER.

100.3 Featured Video CLOSE

The Reds will play at the filed of dreams.

They will play the the Chicago Cubs in Dyersville, Iowa Thursday for a nostalgic, loving tribute to the iconic 1989 Kevin Costner film “Field of Dreams.”

The game is scheduled to begin at 7:15 p.m. ET.

I can’t wait to see this one it will be a good one I’m sure.