Cincinnati: Serena Williams Will Retire In Cincinnati

LISTEN LIVE. LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER.

100.3 Featured Video CLOSE

It looks like Serena Williams will retire in the Nati!

She will play her last match right here in the Queen city.

Via Fox19

Williams, winner of 23 Grand Slams, will face defending champion of the U.S. Open Emma Raducanu at the Western & Southern Open in Mason off Interstate 71.

The match is scheduled to begin in the Center Court at the Lindner Family Tennis Center “Not before 7 p.m.”

Raducanu, 19, beat Leylah Fernandez in the finals of the 2021 U.S. Open to win her first Grand Slam title when she was 18.