Swizz Beats & Timbaland: Filed A $28 Million Dollar Lawsuit Against Triller

LISTEN LIVE. LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER.

100.3 Featured Video CLOSE

It looks like Swizz Beats and Timbaland have filed a $28 million dollar lawsuit against Triller.

In March 2021, Triller announced it was acquiring Verzuz for an undisclosed amount in a deal that made Swizz Beatz and Timbaland shareholders in its parent company Triller Network.

According to the lawsuit, Swizz Beatz and Timbaland agreed to sell Verzuz to Triller back in Jan. 2021 but they said the company began missing payments in Jan. 2022, skipping out on a large settlement promised in March. Under its terms, Triller was suppose to pay them $9 million each no later than March 17. After that, Triller would pay them $500,000 each on the first of the month for 10 months. (LoveBScott)