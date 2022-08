LISTEN LIVE. LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER.

Dwayne Wade is asking the court to change Zions name to Zaya.

According to Spectrum News, Wade is petitioning for his daughter to be allowed to permanently change her name from Zion Malachi Airamis Wade to Zaya Malachi Airamis Wade.

The Los Angeles Superior Court petition filed by Dwyane states that he has full authority to enact decisions on his daughter’s behalf. And that he has notified his former wife and daughter’s mother, Siohvaughn Funches, of the legal action. (loveBScott)