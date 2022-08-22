Cincinnati: A 6-Year Girl Gone Too Soon In Mt. Healthy

LISTEN LIVE. LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER.

Our prayers are going out to the family of A 6-Year Old girl whos life was taken too soon, in what looks like a murder-suicide in Mt. Healthy as a custody dispute turned tragic despite where Swat team had to be called.

Via Fox19

The bodies of Iyla Johnson and her father, 40-year-old Eric Johnson, were found with gunshot wounds in the bedroom of an apartment in the 1800 block of Lakeknoll Drive, according to Chief Vincent Demasi.

“Our Hamilton County Coroner’s Office will make the final determination. The Mount Healthy Police Department wishes to extend our deepest sympathies to the family of Iyla.”

This is such a sad story.