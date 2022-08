LISTEN LIVE. LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER.

It looks like the House Of Dragons has made HBO history as the strongest digital premiere performance of any HBO episode.

The highly anticipated “Game of Thrones” prequel — brought in roughly 10 million viewers for its first episode across linear and HBO Max platforms in the US on Sunday night, the network said on Monday.

The debut, titled “The Heirs of the Dragon,” is “the largest audience for any new original series in the history of HBO,” according to the network.