11/19/13- Comedian Chris Paul gives us his hilarious take on the day’s hottest topics including George Zimmerman’s arrest, Rob Ford being stripped of his power and Laquetta Theus being ordered to pay Michael Jordan $6,500 for claiming he was her baby daddy.

Why is Michael Jordan’s Alleged Baby Mama Paying Him $6,500?- MORNING MINUTE was originally published on blackamericaweb.com