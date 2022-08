LISTEN LIVE. LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER.

A shooting in East Price Hill is under investigation. We have got to put these guns down.

Via Fox19

It happened just before midnight Tuesday in the 900 block of Woodlawn Avenue, according to Lt. Tim Lanter, the night chief.

The shooting victim was taken to the University of Cincinnati Medical Center with serious injuries that initially were described as non-life-threatening.

No arrests were made, and suspect information was not available.