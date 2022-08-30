HBO: Hit Show ‘House of the Dragon’ Is A Hit With The People

LISTEN LIVE. LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER.

It looks like HBO has a hit show on their hands.

Episode 2 of the House Of Dragon drew in $10.2 million viewers

That’s a 2 percent increase from the Aug. 21 series premiere, which came in just under 10 million.

HBO also says that the series premiere has grown to almost 25 million viewers across platforms in the week since it premiered. House of the Dragon is on its way to posting audience figures similar to the latter part of Game of Thrones: Over the length of their runs, the final three seasons averaged 25.7 million, 32.8 million and 44.2 million viewers, per HBO. (LoveBScott)