Afro Man: Is Seeking Legal Action After Police Raid His Cincinnati Home

The hit rapper Afro Man know for his hit song “Because I Got High” house was raided by Police.

It looks like Law enforcement officers were acting on suspicions of drug trafficking and kidnapping.

Via Fox19

“Afroman,” says the search was conducted on baseless grounds. Now he is contemplating legal action because he says the sheriff’s deputies damaged his property and traumatized his children.

The Adams County Sheriff’s Office searched Foreman’s Adams County residence on Aug. 21. The warrant claims the search was needed because of probable cause that drugs and drug paraphernalia were located on the property and that trafficking and kidnapping had taken place there.