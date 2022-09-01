HomeFa Sho Celebrity News

Sha’Carri Richardson: Wins100 Meter Dash Race

Sha’Carri Richardson is back.

Congrats goes out to her on winning her 100 meter dash race.

On Tuesday (Aug. 30), the 22-year-old defeated Olympic champion Elaine Thompson-Herah of Jamaica during the 100 meters at a World Athletics Continental Tour silver meet in Lucerne, Switzerland.

The sprinter won in 11.29 seconds over Thompson-Herah (11.30). For most of the race, Richardson barely held off Olympic gold medalist who was placed in an adjacent lane. It was Richardson’s first victory over Thompson-Herah since losing at the Eugene Prefontaine Classic in 2021 and 2022(LoveBScott)

 

