Cincinnati: I-75 Reopens After A Man Was Struck

Cincinnati: I-75 Reopens After A Man Was Struck

Prayers are going out to a man that was struck on the I-75 near Galbraith Rd.

The man suffered minor injuries and was taken to the hospital.

The Police said, the man intentionally went into the highway just after 6 a.m.,

As more details come in I will let you know.

 

