Cincinnati: 2 People Sent To The Hospital After Shooting

2 people were sent to the hospitalized after being shot near UC.

 

Cincinnati police say the shooting happened around 1:50 a.m. on Short Vine.

The victims were taken to UC Medical Center, officers said.

Police say that two guns were recovered from the scene, but it is unclear if they belonged to any of the victims.

