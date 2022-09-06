Cincinnati: A Crash Closes Colerain Ave

HomeCincy

According to Police a car crash shut down Colerain Ave for couple of hours. We pray that everything is ok.

The road reopened at about 3:45 a.m.

A car flipped at the intersection of Colerain Avenue and Shepherd Creek Drive at about 1:30 a.m.

No injuries were reported, but the crash impacted utility equipment in the area, prompting police to summon a Duke Energy crew.

