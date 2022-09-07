HomeCincy

Cincinnati: Starting Today You Can Get A Covid-19 Booster Shot

Cincinnati: Starting Today You Can Get A Covid-19 Booster Shot

WERE AM Mobile App 2020

LISTEN LIVE. LIKE US ON FACEBOOK.  FOLLOW US ON TWITTER

100.3 Featured Video
CLOSE

Cincinnati, starting today you can get a Covid-19 booster shot.

This shot will help start today.

Via Fox19

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) recently officially approved the new booster shot.

Pfizer’s booster is recommended for anyone 12 and older.

Moderna’s version is for those 18 and older.

A , Can , cincinnati , Covid-19 , get , Starting , Today , You

Close