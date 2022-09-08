HomeFa Sho Celebrity News

Aries Spears: Speaks Publicly About His Lawsuit For The First Time

Aries Spears has finally spoke publicly about him and Tiffany Haddish lawsuit.

“Listen, obviously for legal reasons, I really can’t talk about anything at this time,” the stand-up comic, 47, said in a preview of his “Spears & Steinberg” podcast posted on Instagram Wednesday.

“But I just, more or less, want to say to all the loyal listeners, thank you guys for your support and for your love. Listen, this is an extortion case, this is a shakedown. We won’t be shaken down.”(LoveBScott)

