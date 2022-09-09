Aretha Franklin: Why Was Aretha Franklin Being Tracked By The FBI

HomeFa Sho Celebrity News

Aretha Franklin: Why Was Aretha Being Tracked By The FBI

Word has it Aretha Franklin was being tracked by the FBI for her activism and being friends with Martin Luther King.

The FBI has declassified its file on the late Aretha Franklin. The document, which spans 270 pages and includes reports from more than a dozen states, shows that the FBI extensively tracked Franklin’s civil rights activism, particularly her friendships with Martin Luther King, Jr., and Angela Davis. Elsewhere, the file outlines reputable death threats against the singer and a massive copyright infringement case spawned from a Yahoo! Groups message board in 2005. (LoveBScott)

