Emmy Awards: Ratings Were At An All Time Low

Emmy Awards: Ratings Were At An All Time Low

It looks like people were not filling the Emmy’s this year.

The show’s ratings came out and they weren’t to good.

The show was at an all time low 25% from from last year.

On Monday, the Kenan Thompson-hosted 74th Emmy Awards had a 1.0 rating among adults 18-49, the lowest-ever key demo stat for the Emmys. The previous record low was set by the 2020 show, which aired on ABC, and settled for a 1.3 rating. The following year, the Emmys rebounded to a 1.9. ( Variety🙂

