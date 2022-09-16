HomeCelebrity News

Nick Cannon Welcomes 9th Child!(Photo)

WERE AM Mobile App 2020

LISTEN LIVE. LIKE US ON FACEBOOK.  FOLLOW US ON TWITTER

100.3 Featured Video
CLOSE

The “Wild n Out” baby making machine Nick Cannon welcomed his 9th child with his video vixen LaNisha Cole last night.

This is his first baby with video super model, making her baby mother number 4.

Both Nick and Nisha shared post to announce The arrival of baby Onyx Ice Cold Cannon.

Catch me live Sunday 11-3pm, Saturday 3-7pm and Friday 7pm – 9pm on RnB Cincy

Ms. Ebony J Wynn “The Host That Does The Most”

Follow me on Twitter/ Instagram/ SnapChat: @MsEbonyj

nick cannon

Close