Viola Davis: Responds About Woman King Not Being Historically Accurate

Viola Davis responds to the critics that said Woman King is not historically accurate.

While speaking to Variety, the couple confirmed that “most of the story is fictionalized.”

“First of all, I agree with Gina Prince-Bythewood’s saying is you’re not going to win an argument on Twitter. We entered the story where the kingdom was in flux, at a crossroads. They were looking to find some way to keep their civilization and kingdom alive. It wasn’t until the late 1800s that they were decimated. Most of the story is fictionalized. It has to be,” Viola said. (LoveBScott)

