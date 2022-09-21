HomeCincy

Cincinnati: Chad Johnson Nominated For The Pro Football Hall Of Fame

Chad Johnson and a host of other Cincinnati Bengals to be named Modern-Era Nominees for the Pro Football Hall of Fame Class of 2023.

Other former Bengals earning nominations include Corey Dillon, James Harrison, Justin Smith and Takeo Spikes.

Johnson played 10 of his 11 NFL seasons with the Bengals. Over his time in Cincinnati, the man often referred to as Ochocinco, racked up 10,783 receiving yards, 66 touchdowns and 751 receptions.

Johnson is a two-time All-Pro and six-time Pro Bowl selection. He ended his career with 11,059 receiving yards and 67 touchdowns.

