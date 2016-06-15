CLOSE
Get Well Wednesday: Health And The LGBT Community

David J. Malebranche, MD, MPH, is a board certified Internal Medicine physician, researcher, and public health activist with expertise in HIV and sexually transmitted infections (STI) prevention and treatment, racial disparities research, and LGBT health.

He has published over 50 articles in medical/public health journals and is known as a dynamic speaker worldwide. In 2015 he authored a memoir about the lessons he learned from his father entitled Standing on His Shoulders, and he can also be seen on the Greater Than AIDS campaign “Ask the HIV Doc” series on YouTube.

Dr. Malebranche currently resides in Marietta, Georgia, where he works in correctional health

