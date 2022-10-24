HomeCincy

Cincinnati Bengals: Got The BIG Win Against The Falcons

Cincinnati Bengals: Got The BIG Win Against The Falcons

WERE AM Mobile App 2020

LISTEN LIVE. LIKE US ON FACEBOOK.  FOLLOW US ON TWITTER

100.3 Featured Video
CLOSE

Congrats to the Cincinnati Bengals on getting the win against the Falcons.

Bengals wide receiver Ja’Marr  had an awesome game.

Via Fox19 

Chase raced into the end-zone and scored a 41-yard touchdown, he leapt into the crowd, folded his arms and flexed. As the Bengals took a 21-point lead in the second quarter against the Atlanta Falcons on Sunday, Bengals wide receiver Tyler Boyd joined Chase in the stands, sitting next to him and pounding Chase on the chest.

Cincinnati: Bengals Fans Celebrate A Great Season With Rally At Washington Park
Bengals Rally At Washington Park
17 photos
Cincinnati Bengals , donjuanfasho

Close