Soul Train: The Nominations Are In

The Soul Train Nominations Are In

The nominations have been announced for this year’s Soul Train Music Awards.

Leading the pack with seven nominations are Beyoncé and Mary J. Blige.

Ari Lennox, Lizzo, and Chris Brown have six, Steve Lacy, Burna Boy, and Muni Long has four nominations a piece.

The ceremony takes place next month in Las Vegas and will be hosted by comedian Deon Cole.

  • Who will win the most awards, Mary or Beyonce?

 

