Cincinnati: Ja’Marr Case Gifts The Community Turkeys

Ja’ Marr Chase is doing good in the hood. He gave away 200 Turkeys.

Via Fox19

Chase, all smiles, spread some holiday cheer ahead of Thanksgiving on Monday when he and his family hosted a surprise turkey giveaway at the Oakley Kroger.

“It means a lot,” Chase said. “This city supports me with a lot of love, so I try to do the same.”

 

 

 

