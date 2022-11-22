LISTEN LIVE. LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER.

August Alsina is no stranger to jaw-dropping headlines. There was his entanglement with Jada Pinkett Smith, a strange and violent encounter with Tory Lanez and now, The Luv This Shit singer, revealed his new love, which happens to be a man.

Alsina appears on VH1’s Surreal Life, where he debuted his boo in a confessional. “Love showed up, but in a new way,” he teased before a long monologue about the constructs of love. “I want to share that and really honor the person that I love and loves me back and is teaching me so much about love and healing. I want to do that in front of the world because it defies all of the constructs one would say love is supposed to be or love should look like.”

A man shortly appears in the frame later and the pair share a hug. As expected, Alsina is currently trending on Twitter with fans praising the singer for seemingly coming out.

Other fans noted, the man in the confessional has been called Alsina’s “brother.” While it’s unclear if the two are related, it’s clear they have a loving relationship based on Alsina’s explanation.

In other August Alsina news, he recently launched his own wellness and genderless skincare line, Encina Wellness, specifically made for melanin.

They’re having a huge Black Friday sale, enjoy!

August Alsina Confuses Fans, Seemingly Comes Out, But Maybe Not? was originally published on hellobeautiful.com