Cincinnati: The Bengals Sign WR Trenton Irwin

It looks like the Bengals have signed WR Trenton Irwin after his break out performance in Sundays game.

Irwin, a Stanford University graduate, earned the game ball after hauling in four catches for 42 yards and a touchdown. He had previously registered six total catches in three years with the Bengals.

He had been elevated from the practice squad to the active roster in the Bengals’ previous three games, filling the third wide receiver spot in the reshuffling after Ja’Marr Chase went down. He brings above average size and good footspeed to the slot position.

