Remembering Michael Jackson with His Top 5 Music Videos & Performance From His Brothers!!

Micheal Jackson died 7 years ago today, last night his brothers Jermaine, Tito, Jackie, and Marlon performed at the San Diego County Fair.

See their performance below:

Source.

Here’s my Top 5 Favorite Songs from Micheal Jackson:

You Rock My World

Remember the Time

The Way You make Me Feel

Thriller

Beat It

What are your top 5 Michael Jackson?

