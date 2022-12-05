Black Business Spotlight: Danielle Edwards Of Agape Cafe

Since 2010 Allen Stowe II has been living a dream he never knew he had by being a multi-media professional. Allen has gained a plethora of experience in broadcasting and media including, radio, television, marketing, even being a director at a trade school teaching and leading aspiring journalists, broadcasters, and media professionals. Allen is a Columbus, Ohio native that believes you can be whatever you want to be from anywhere in the world. Growing as a professional and gaining experiences in life, Allen began publishing his own books including; ‘What Were You Thinking?: The Guide to Becoming a New Thinker, Sermons for the Struggle, plus more. Allen is looking to inspire the next person that is paying attention to become the best version of themselves that they can. He firmly stands behind the principle and lifestyle of inspiration and education through creative media platforms. Being an on-air talent for Joy 107.1 is something that is a full circle accomplishment for Allen because as a child he listened to the same station just a different frequency. You can find out more about Allen by listening to Joy 107.1 or on his site, www.theallenstowe.com

LISTEN LIVE. LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER.

100.3 Featured Video CLOSE

100.3 Cincy’s Rnb Station And Walker Funeral Home Presents The Black Business Spotlight. This Month We Are Shining The Light On Danielle Edwards, Of Agape Cafe!

Born And Raised In The Heart Of Madisonville, Danielle Edwards Affectionately Known As Dutch, Opened Agape Café Where She Grew Up! A Quiet And Shy Go Getter, Opened Agape Café In 2019 With The Support Of Church Family, Friends And Her Children.

Agape Café Offers Made To Order Meals Such As Cheeseburgers, Philly Cheese Steaks, Wings And More! With 22 Years In The Cooking Industry Prior To Opening Agape Café, Danielle Was Finally Ready To Be Her Own Boss And Live Out Her Dreams Of Owning Her Own Restaurant. After Saving, Researching And Taking The Steps To Learn What It Takes To Run Her Own Restaurant, Agape Café Was Born!

Danielle Edwards Of Agape Cafe, 100.3 Cincys R&b Station And Walker Funeral Homes Congratulate You Once Again On Being Selected As This Months Black Business Spotlight.