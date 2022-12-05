HomeFeatures

Black Business Spotlight: Danielle Edwards Of Agape Cafe

100.3 Cincy’s Rnb Station And Walker Funeral Home Presents The Black Business Spotlight. This Month We Are Shining The Light On Danielle Edwards, Of Agape Cafe!

Born And Raised In The Heart Of Madisonville, Danielle Edwards Affectionately Known As Dutch, Opened Agape Café Where She Grew Up! A Quiet And Shy Go Getter, Opened Agape Café In 2019 With The Support Of Church Family, Friends And Her Children.

Agape Café Offers Made To Order Meals Such As Cheeseburgers, Philly Cheese Steaks, Wings And More! With 22 Years In The Cooking Industry Prior To Opening Agape Café, Danielle Was Finally Ready To Be Her Own Boss And Live Out Her Dreams Of Owning Her Own Restaurant. After Saving, Researching And Taking The Steps To Learn What It Takes To Run Her Own Restaurant, Agape Café Was Born!

Danielle Edwards Of Agape Cafe, 100.3 Cincys R&b Station And Walker Funeral Homes Congratulate You Once Again On Being Selected As This Months Black Business Spotlight.

