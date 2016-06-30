CLOSE
Features
Home

Kyrie Irving Breaks His Silence On That White Girls Only Yacht Party

Did Jesse Williams inspire him to say this?

0 reads
Leave a comment

Cleveland Cavaliers Victory Parade And Rally

 

Kyrie Irving was the subject of some pretty bad accusations last week, when he was seen in a video of what appeared to be a yacht party attended exclusively white women.

The video went viral, as users on Twitter condemned the NBA Champ of racism, and perpetuating the stereotype that NBA stars only go for white women.

Now Irving has taken to his personal Facebook page to discredit the accusations, and defend his love for Black women.

I was raised by the black women in my family and for me to be connected to some nonsense like a “No black girls allowed” party is embarrassing and an inaccurate portrayal of who and what I represent as a man.” Irving continued, “I would like to apologize to anyone if they were offended initially without knowing any of what actually happened, but that story has no truth to it and I wanted to clear the air on all of this B.S.”

The reactions in the comments section are mixed between people telling the 24-year-old star that he has nothing to apologize for, to others accepting and appreciating his apology, to many others rejecting it as anything more than a shallow excuse.

We’re sure people will keep a close eye on things in the future to see if Kyrie really does feel this way, or if it was nothing more than polite lip service.

SOURCE: Facebook | PHOTO: Getty

Kyrie Irving Breaks His Silence On That White Girls Only Yacht Party was originally published on globalgrind.com

jesse williams , Kyrie Irving

Also On 100.3:
Russ Parr Meet & Greet at Brothers
Russ Parr Visit to Cincinnati
37 photos
comments – add yours
Videos
Latest
Beyonce “Spirit” New Music From The Lion King
 2 weeks ago
07.10.19
NEW MUSIC: Toni Braxton – Long As I…
 1 year ago
03.28.18
WGCI Summer Jam 2014
Prince & Paris Jackson Riding & Jamming to…
 2 years ago
01.07.18
Mary J. Blige attends the Floyd Mayweather/Manny Pacquiao fight in Las Vegas
Mary J Bilge Ex Husband Blames Being Hospitalized…
 2 years ago
01.07.18
President Obama
SZA Reacts To Being Featured on Barack Obama…
 2 years ago
01.07.18
Christian Louboutin Speaks On Cardi B.’s ‘Bodak Yellow’
 2 years ago
10.05.17
Jessie T. Usher Visits The Rickey Smiley Morning Show!
Usher Says He Doesn’t Have Herpes!
 2 years ago
09.08.17
Beyoncé’s Friends And Family Recreate Her Formation Look…
 2 years ago
09.04.17
Rolling StoneVerizon Wireless Pre-GRAMMY Concert with The Fugees
Fugees Has New Song [LISTEN]
 2 years ago
07.16.17
Jay-Z Drops Major Gems About His Personal Life…
 2 years ago
07.01.17
Did Jay-Z Slam Kim Kardashian On His New…
 2 years ago
07.01.17
Rihanna Proves Once Again That She’s Queen Of…
 2 years ago
06.27.17
Here’s How BET Kept Chris Brown And Karrueche…
 2 years ago
06.27.17
Tito Jackson “One Way Street” [NEW MUSIC]
 2 years ago
04.18.17
Photos
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close