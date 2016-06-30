CLOSE
Love and R&B
Summer Mini Concert: Happy Birthday Fantasia!

Tonight we’re bringing the show to the weekend by celebrating the life of American Idol  Fantasia. Today marks singer Fantasia Barrino’s 32nd birthday and we’d like to go all out with a special playlist in her honor coming up during the 8 o’clock Summer Mini Concert Series.

Fantasia has been making a lot of noise in preparation for releasing a new album titled “The Definition Of…” due out July 29th. About one month ago we told you about a new single and just this week the visuals were released. Let’s take a look at the video for “Sleeping With The One I Love”…it’s all #LoveAndRnB!

