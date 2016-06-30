Tonight we’re bringing the show to the weekend by celebrating the life of American Idol Fantasia. Today marks singer Fantasia Barrino’s 32nd birthday and we’d like to go all out with a special playlist in her honor coming up during the 8 o’clock Summer Mini Concert Series.

Fantasia has been making a lot of noise in preparation for releasing a new album titled “The Definition Of…” due out July 29th. About one month ago we told you about a new single and just this week the visuals were released. Let’s take a look at the video for “Sleeping With The One I Love”…it’s all #LoveAndRnB!

Summer Mini Concert: Happy Birthday Fantasia! was originally published on mymajicdc.com

Written By: Love And RnB with John Monds Posted June 30, 2016

